JACKET NOTES | Dianne Hawker discusses her book 'How To Steal a Gold Mine'
The journalist says after spending spent 10 years covering the devastating story of Grootvlei mine she knew it was the book she needed to write
21 May 2023 - 00:00 By Dianne Hawker
When I first visited the Grootvlei mine in Springs in 2010, I was immediately hit by the desperation and despair that hung over the community. It wasn’t only the workers but the whole town of Springs was shaken by the unravelling of the Aurora deal, which was already far gone...
JACKET NOTES | Dianne Hawker discusses her book 'How To Steal a Gold Mine'
The journalist says after spending spent 10 years covering the devastating story of Grootvlei mine she knew it was the book she needed to write
When I first visited the Grootvlei mine in Springs in 2010, I was immediately hit by the desperation and despair that hung over the community. It wasn’t only the workers but the whole town of Springs was shaken by the unravelling of the Aurora deal, which was already far gone...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos