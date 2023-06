There’s nothing like an Exclusive Books store

Comfortable chairs, unending rows of books, and the aroma of fresh coffee — sounds like the ultimate “happy place”, doesn't it? Since 1951, Exclusive Books has been a sanctuary for SA's booklovers.

As society hurtles further and further into the frenzied digital age, where almost anything can be found with the tap of a screen, Exclusive Books remains a bookstore rooted in connecting with real life.

Over the years, it's become more than a place to quickly pop in and grab a hot read — it's a cultural hub with a distinct personality. Hosting book launches and author meet-and-greets, Exclusive Books is a place to immerse yourself in your love of literature and spend hours browsing, surrounded by the comforting hum of fellow bibliophiles and the delightful sound of pages turning.