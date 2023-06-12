There’s nothing like an Exclusive Books store
As masters of the page since 1951, Exclusive Books has become a cultural hub with a distinct personality — and the 'happy place' of SA's booklovers
Comfortable chairs, unending rows of books, and the aroma of fresh coffee — sounds like the ultimate “happy place”, doesn't it? Since 1951, Exclusive Books has been a sanctuary for SA's booklovers.
As society hurtles further and further into the frenzied digital age, where almost anything can be found with the tap of a screen, Exclusive Books remains a bookstore rooted in connecting with real life.
Over the years, it's become more than a place to quickly pop in and grab a hot read — it's a cultural hub with a distinct personality. Hosting book launches and author meet-and-greets, Exclusive Books is a place to immerse yourself in your love of literature and spend hours browsing, surrounded by the comforting hum of fellow bibliophiles and the delightful sound of pages turning.
Did you know?
• Exclusive Books has had countless marriage proposals in between the shelves of its stores — these may or may not have happened in the romance section.
• It hosted an engagement photoshoot and even granted a wish to a bibliophile who wanted to sleep among the books in her cherished bookstore.
The brand's mantra — “No One Knows Stories Like We Do” — is both a promise and a fact. Its staff share anecdotes and grab trending titles, while ushering you into sections filled with hidden gems that are bound to become favourites.
Whether you're an ardent foodie, looking to find your balance, want to stay on the pulse of current affairs, are planning your next travel escape, or searching for your cosy winter read, Exclusive Books offers you the world (literally). Its travel guides lead you down the unbeaten track, its cookery spreads feed your cravings, its pop psychology reads centre your mind, body and spirit, and its shelves of recommended books keep you in the know.
Exclusive Books' online store replicates the in-store experience with curated collections and an extensive catalogue of books accompanied by product insights. It also offers you pre-order opportunities and provides a platform to review your latest read.
Whether you visit one of its stores or its website, Exclusive Books invites you to find your happy place between the pages — and join its community of loyal fans by following @exclusivebooks on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
This article was sponsored by Exclusive Books.