Michael Sears interviews Chris Bohjalian about his thriller set in the Serengeti in the '60s
I wanted to place my Hollywood characters in a world in which they would be out of their element ... but wouldn’t realise it right away. I also wanted to explore the legacies of colonialism and imperialism
14 June 2023 - 13:32
Chris Bohjalian is a well-known novelist — he is a New York Times best seller, his works translated into 30 languages and adapted for movies and TV. Last year saw the release of The Lioness, his gripping historical thriller set in East Africa, already under development for a TV series...
