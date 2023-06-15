Books

Exclusive Books Father's Day recommendations

If you are a dad, buying for dad or finding a reason to buy something to read, Exclusive Books recommends novels about sport, business, natural history, biography and a few to inspire

15 June 2023 - 12:27 By Exclusive Books

This is the month for the dads, but even if you're not a dad, EB Recommends for June focuses on books that will particularly appeal to men, boys and the more masculine in all of us...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. There’s nothing like an Exclusive Books store Books
  2. De Ruyter to reimburse Pretoria bookstore for stolen copies of his R340 ... Books
  3. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction
  4. Michael Sears interviews Chris Bohjalian about his thriller set in the ... Books
  5. Publishers Books

Latest Videos

Cape Town hit with heavy and persistent rain; roads and suburbs flooded
The last known interview with executed Bulgarian mafia boss killed in Cape Town