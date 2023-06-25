The Last Dance
BOOK BITES | Emily Henry, Cathy Rentzenbrink, Mark Billingham
This week we feature a beach read perfect for the winter blues; a practical guide to penning that novel you've always wanted to write; and the new Mark Billingham odd duck detective series
Happy Place
Emily Henry, Penguin
**** (4 stars)
Emily Henry has been crowned “romcom royalty” by Elle magazine, selling more than 2.4-million copies of her books as at March 2023. In Happy Place, Henry threads a story patchworked with past and present around six friends who spend a week in a Maine cottage. The narrative opens with Harriet, a surgeon in her second year of residency, on a plane heading towards the much-needed holiday with besties Sabrina, Parth, Kimmy and Cleo. Sabrina’s father owns the cottage that they visit every summer — a tradition among friends. When Sabrina fetches Harriet from the airport and drives them home, she tells her that there is a surprise for her in the living room. As Harriet enters the cottage, she is met with a familiar pang, for there he is: Wyn — the sixth person in their posse and her ex-boyfriend. Only, her friends don’t know that, and he wasn’t supposed to be there — that’s what they agreed to. So why is he standing in front of her? Happy Place is the perfect summer read for chilly winter nights. — Shakti Pillay
Click here to buy the book
Write It All Down
Cathy Rentzenbrink, Bluebird Books For Life
*** (3 stars)
Cathy Rentzenbrink reaches across the pages and welcomes readers to cross over into the realm of writers. The book is less of a “how to write your memoirs” and more of a “pick up your pen and begin”. She’s an encouraging British auntie to all those who thought they might like to write but have never felt ready. She’ll make you tea and listen to your fears. Then, with a pat of the hand, dispense practical advice with exercises and plans of action. — Tiah Beautement @ms_tiahmarie
Click here to buy the book
The Last Dance
Mark Billingham, Little Brown
***** (5 stars)
The odd duck detective is difficult to get right. They have to be quirky but not strange, funny but not too much of a buffoon, have a backstory of tragedy or mystery, and an intellect that is criminally underestimated. When the author gets that right, it’s literary gold — and Mark Billingham has hit pay dirt. This is the beginning of Billingham’s first new series in two decades. If his name sounds familiar, he is the best-selling author of the DI Tom Thorne series, which was adapted into a TV series — Sleepyhead being the first. Now we meet DS Declan Miller, a detective whose wife (who also was a detective) has just been killed, who keeps his rats, Fred and Ginger, as beloved pets and close confidants, and whose sense of humour is top notch dad jokes. He is back on the job and his first case centres on two men who get killed in rooms next to each other in a sleazy Blackpool hotel. One of them could have been responsible for Miller’s wife's death. This series is full of beans. — Jennifer Platt
Click here to buy the book
