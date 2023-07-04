Books

Book Bites | Michael Boyd, Dr Jillian Scudder, Shari Bayer

This week we feature an atmospheric, gothic read; a collection of nuggets about the universe; and a book containing cheffy wisdom

04 July 2023 - 13:55 By Tiah Beautement, Guy Martin and JENNIFER PLATT
by Michael Boyd.
The Weight of Shade by Michael Boyd.
Image: Supplied

 

The Weight of Shade

Michael Boyd, Karavan Press

***** (5 stars)

In rural Marico, a boy is plucked from an orphanage. Many assume it is for his unusual blue eyes, but his Miss Havisham-esque guardian Esmerelda does not explain. Nor will Kagiso, the woman tasked with meeting their daily needs, enlighten him to his purpose. In town, Nikus also seeks direction. As he debates his future, he spends time with his girlfriend, looking after the local drunk and working odd jobs for Kagiso. Boyd’s debut novel is a tribute to classic storytelling, while carrying a gothic air. It beautifully blurs reality while toying with the concepts of fate and free will. A soft and atmospheric read. — Tiah Beautement @ms_tiahmarie

Click here to buy the book

by Dr Jillian Scudder.
The Milky Way Smells of Rum and Raspberries by Dr Jillian Scudder.
Image: Supplied

The Milky Way Smells of Rum and Raspberries

Dr Jillian Scudder, Icon

*** (3 stars)

Astrophysicist Dr Jillian Scudder aims to deliver an offbeat guided tour of the universe and its weird and wonderful corners, and does so in bite-size chapters that one can pick and choose at random. There are some interesting nuggets to be had, such as the fact that galaxy collisions don't actually cause any stars to collide or that gold and platinum don't naturally exist on Earth — they are created when neutron stars collide. But, the dramatised descriptions of the workings of the universe may not be for everyone and are best suited to younger audiences. It sometimes feels as if Dr Scudder is trying a bit too hard to portray the universe as a weird and wacky place, but enthusiasm goes a long way. Spoiler alert: even if you were in the Milky Way, you wouldn’t really be able to smell rum and raspberries. — Guy Martin

Click here to buy the book

by Shari Bayer.
Chef Wise by Shari Bayer.
Image: Supplied

Chef Wise: Life Lessons from Leading Chefs Around the World

Shari Bayer, Phaidon

*** (3 stars)

Not a cookbook, this is a hefty hardback that contains loads of little bites of knowledge from 117 chefs. They discuss a range of topics, including their philosophies on food.  Peter Gilmore from Quay, Australia, says: “It’s about finding elegance and purity of expression on a plate” On leadership, Dieuveil Malonga from Meza Malonga in Rwanda, says: “Training is very important because the more we train ... the more we give people the opportunity to live their passion.” There is quite a bit of rah-rah, blah-blah, but some of the advice would be a good takeaway for bosses. In the Work-Life Balance chapter, Sean Brock from Audrey, Nashville, says: “One important thing that I have implemented over the past few years is to never contact someone on their day off, and I have a very clear boundary that I don’t want to be contacted on my day off. I believe that it is very important not to think about work when you are resting. If someone sends me a message and asks me a work question, then my work brain gets activated and that’s all I can think about.” This book is mostly for food enthusiasts, but can be fun for a curious reader. — Jennifer Platt

