As brothers we differed, but there was a shared love of our children, vast arid areas, literature and music. He lived life to the full, nothing was done in half measures and he savoured every smell, bird sound, Tom Waits tune and the almost impossible-to-paint South African sky: the motivation for the book’s title.
Walter’s uncanny ability to render a scene or even a simple still life with remarkably accurate light allows his work to make a permanent impression. The mood and atmosphere in his paintings touch one, transporting the viewer to our hinterland. There is no escaping the emotion his work generates.
His life ended tragically, but his life was not a tragedy. He left the world memories of deep love, compassion, great friendship and a magical legacy of ochre and cyan on canvas.
I had to write Impossible Skies as a reminder that regardless of the sadness of loss and the devastation and hurt of alcoholism, one man’s love of Africa’s amazing light and sky and his ability with a paint brush can change the way we look at nature and the seemingly mundane Kalahari and Karoo landscapes. And the nostalgia Walter was so fond of.
Impossible Skies: Life with My Brother, the Artist, Walter Meyer by Frans Meyer is published by Melinda Ferguson Books.
Click here to buy the book
JACKET NOTES | Frans Meyer on “Impossible Skies: Life with my brother, the artist, Walter Meyer”
With rare insights from Walter's rehab journals, "Impossible Skies" explores the artist's roots, his genius as a painter and a poignant relationship between two brothers.
Image: Brenda Veldtman
Walter Meyer, the acclaimed landscape artist, was my older brother. His brutal demise in 2017 left me with inevitable questions about his life and our relationship. I felt that an effective way of dealing with the loss was to revisit our lives together as siblings.
As I stated in the foreword to the book, my comments are unashamedly subjective due to my love and adoration for a remarkable older brother. I am not an art critic and my narration relied solely on what I know about our lives, on what he told me around the fire in the Karoo and walking on my farm at Somerset East. His life and work touched many people, making the writing of the book a sensitive undertaking. However, the aim was always for him to approve of the accuracy and mood of my account.
We had a privileged and carefree youth as part of a large and loving family in the Pretoria of the 1970s and '80s. Our parents were, and still are, supportive and apart from the normal hiccups like a proper hiding after church on Sunday, initiation at the local boys’ school and military service, life was peachy.
After high school, Walter followed his dream of becoming an artist by studying at Tuks and in Germany for almost eight years.
During this time he started relying on liquor to cope with his artistic temperament and social awkwardness. Going forward, his success as a painter would be offset by the destructive effects of alcoholism.
Image: Supplied
