Book Bites | Sophie Keetch, Kristin Hannah, Kate Collins

Another Life

Kristin Hannah, Pan Macmillan

*** (3 stars)

Angie and her husband have tried to have children. Due to grieving and the pressures of trying, they decide it’s best to divorce. She leaves her house in Seattle, her high-paying job, and moves back home to West End in Washington State. Angie decides to help with the failing family restaurant. Her two sisters and mother are formidable women, not easily swayed by Angie’s plans but they get on board eventually and then it’s all loud Italian dinners, garlic and tomato aromas, and wine. The drama comes when Angie meets 17-year-old Lauren, whose mother is a bitter alcoholic, who leaves it up to the teen to fend for the two of them. Angie offers Lauren a job at the restaurant. When Lauren’s mother abandons her to go off with her new loser boyfriend, Lauren moves in with Angie. One can see the emotional twists coming and even though it’s not Hannah’s best book, it’s an easy read with pretty scenery and people who are mostly nice and wholesome. — Jennifer Platt

Click here to buy the book