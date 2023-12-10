BOOK BITES | Quinton Coetzee, Amanda Cassidy, Louise Doughty

The Returned ***

Amanda Cassidy

Canelo Crime

Nancy Wills arrives home from work to find a fire roaring through her house. All she can think of is her infant son Liam, asleep upstairs. Battling through the flames she gets to the room to find the crib empty. Six years later Nancy, who suffered horrific burns and whose marriage has since collapsed, sees a boy at a market and is convinced he is her missing child. Detective Sergeant Ally Fields, heavily pregnant, is investigating a fire in her hometown of Currolough in which a man was killed and his daughter jumped out of the window to save herself. Ally and her partner, Garda Detective Clark Casey, soon realise there's a link between the two fires. As they work through a web of secrets and lies, their own dark secrets emerge. This second crime thriller by the Irish writer reveals a complex, layered plot that keeps you riveted from start to finish. — Gabriella Bekes

Click here to buy The Returned.