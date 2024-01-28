BOOK BITES | Rob Macdonald, Kehinde Fadipe, Ann Cleeves

The 7 Pillars of Financial Health: Partnering with a Professional to Thrive ★★★★

Rob Macdonald

Vindigo Press

This is not a get-rich-quick book with a list of tips. In fact Macdonald writes that “AI is going to outdo us on the money skills from now on ever after”. Instead the book’s value is in its understanding that we need to “focus on our human rather than monetary skills” and to sync our life and money decisions. The style is lucid and vivid, the opposite of a dry financial text. Macdonald, who has coached hundreds of financial and investment advisers in his stellar career, explains the pillars with a personal example early on: the decision not to sell their family home for a substantial profit. He illustrates the need for clarity (“was money or our home more important to us at this point in our lives?”), confidence, connection, curiosity (for example, exploring alternatives), collaboration (as a couple with their financial planner), communication and courage in making this choice. The book demonstrates that financial planning involves much more than spreadsheets and it shows professionals how to engage better with clients. But its appeal goes beyond financial planners to individuals hoping to strengthen their financial health. — Claire Keeton