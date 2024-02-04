BOOK BITES | MT Edvardsson, Kate Mosse, Vanessa Chan

The Storm We Made ★★★

Vanessa Chan

Hodder & Stoughton

The British occupied Malaya for more than 100 years, but were toppled by the Imperial Japanese Army in 1941, which invaded Malaya from the north through Thailand. The Japanese occupation began during World War 2 and ceased when the US dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan, ending the war. This novel tells the story of a young Malayan woman, Cecily, who is married to a local civil servant. She is dissatisfied with the mundaneness of her domestic life and her husband's constant attempts to please and emulate the Brits. However, in 1935, at a British party, she meets Bingley Chan, who is posing as a merchant from Hong Kong, but is actually a Japanese spy. Chan senses her discontent and seduces her with stories of an Asia governed by Asians. He reveals himself as Fujiwari (from a powerful family of imperial regents in Japan). Cecily becomes a spy for Fujiwari, stealing bits of information from her husband. The higher Cecily's husband rises in the ranks of the colonial government, the more valuable information she gleans for Fujiwari. The story takes place between 1936 and 1945. By 1941, Malaya is under Japanese occupation, much water has flowed under the bridge, and Cecily and her family are barely surviving. The author is a wonderful storyteller, and the plot is both complex and exciting. She draws an almost three-dimensional picture of tropical Malaya with her descriptions of the oppressive humidity, thunderstorms, lashing monsoons, lush vegetation, as well as the heat of Cecily's desires. — Gabriella Bekes