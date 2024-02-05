Books

Exclusive Books’ recommended reads for February

05 February 2024 - 13:15 By Helen Holyoake
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
From historical fiction to a photographic homage to Johannesburg to titles for teens and tots, Exclusive Books' recommended February reads caters for all.
From historical fiction to a photographic homage to Johannesburg to titles for teens and tots, Exclusive Books' recommended February reads caters for all.
Image: Supplied

“Historical fiction is imagination inspired by the past”, said the historian Robert Lacey, who consults for the Netflix period drama The Crown.

Every book genre brings something unique to the literary world, yet historical fiction stands out for its unwavering popularity. Serving as a magical time machine, historical fiction allows readers to journey to different eras, giving us an intimate glimpse into bygone cultures, practices and significant events.

It goes beyond offering a rehash of the past. It offers a reinterpretation of historical events through a fresh lens, gifting readers insights that may not be attainable through academic history textbooks. Historical fiction often helps readers relate the past to the present, giving us clues about how to best navigate our current reality.

Given the genre’s appeal, Exclusive Books Recommends always features one or more historical fiction title. For February it leads with an epic historical fiction title from master storyteller Kristin Hannah. Set during and after the Vietnam War, The Women is that rarest of novels ― at once an intimate portrait of a woman coming of age in a dangerous time and a sweeping tale of a nation divided by war and broken by politics.

Hannah is a maven of the historical fiction genre. Her #1 New York Times best-selling titles The Four Winds and The Nightingale are but two of the most memorable in this category, both of which are on an exclusive price promotion of R230 during February.

Historical fiction is like a cocktail of emotion and fact, a heady refreshment for body and soul. But if cocktails of a different flavour are your tipple of choice, Exclusive Books has a full range of February hits:

Fiction: 

Non-fiction: 

Children:

Article provided by Helen Holyoake on behalf of Exclusive Books 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Diane Awerbuck reviews Frankie Murrey’s ‘Everyone Dies’

Everyone Dies sounds like a pretty depressing title for a book, but it means a couple of things. Sure, the characters meet their physical ends. But ...
Books
4 days ago

BOOK BITES | MT Edvardsson, Kate Mosse, Vanessa Chan

Nordic noir mostly doesn't disappoint, and this thriller is definitely a solid representation of the genre. At 384 pages, it was a bit drawn-out, ...
Books
4 days ago

Babette Gallard on writing ‘Future Imperfect’

The mesh of relationships between three women in a future marred by climate change
Books
4 days ago

Reading is My Superpower campaign has lots to offer at Exclusive Books stores

Reading can be a superpower for children and adults.
Books
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Reading is My Superpower campaign has lots to offer at Exclusive Books stores News
  2. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction
  3. The good, the true and the ugly in Lethokuhle Msimang's ‘The Frightened’ Non-Fiction
  4. Summer reads with substance News
  5. Of Rome and its emperors Non-Fiction

Latest Videos

Zuma never banned us from parliament: EFF's Julius Malema on Sona 2024 ban ...
AFCON: Concerned about Osimhen, Nigeria plot against South Africa