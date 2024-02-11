From hot to not: your Valentine's reading list

Fangirl Down by Tessa Bailey

🌶️🌶️🌶️🌶️🌶️ (5 chillies)

Out on ebruary 13, the new Tessa Bailey will beavailable in bookstores or to secretly download on your kindle. Warning: expect explicit, steamy sex scenes. This is a colleagues-to-lovers sports romance. As per usual, the hero is a good-looking hunk who is a serious grumpy pants. Wells Whitaker was golf’s rising star but now all he has are broken dreams and clubs, hangovers and one loyal fan — Josephine. When he decides to seriously get back into the sport, he asks Josephine for help — to be his caddie and expert adviser. As they spend days on the green, sparks fly. The gruffy Wells shows his tender side: he wants to brush her hair, feed her snacks, and take bubble baths together. But will this last?