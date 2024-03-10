BOOK BITES | Binge on crime, suspense and a bit of humour

Eye for An Eye *****

MJ Arlidge

Orion

This is a long read that takes you deep inside the British prison and parole systems, parliament and into characters ranging from people inside the system, those who have committed heinous crimes, and relatives of their savagely murdered victims.

The basic premise: Only nine criminals in the UK have been granted lifelong anonymity after serving time for committing such terrible crimes as children. Their identities have to be changed for their own safety (think Boy A and Boy B who murdered toddler Jamie Bulger).

On their release, they’re given a different identity, a fake history, accommodation and a job. The book starts with a graphic description of a savage situation involving one of the nine.

After a couple more incidents, it becomes clear there is a leak in the system. Someone is informing the long-suffering victims of the new identity and address of the person who ruined their lives.

And someone is publicising the revenge hits — graphic pictures and all. This book is gut-wrenching and challenges your own morals, decency and compassion — both for those who perpetrate hurt and those who suffer it. — Gill Gifford