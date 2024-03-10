BOOK BITES | Binge on crime, suspense and a bit of humour
This week we feature a gut-wrenching thriller that challenges one's morals; a riveting forensic mystery that delves into Nigeria's megachurches and cults; and a classic whodunit set in a snobbish suburb in Cambridge
Eye for An Eye *****
MJ Arlidge
Orion
This is a long read that takes you deep inside the British prison and parole systems, parliament and into characters ranging from people inside the system, those who have committed heinous crimes, and relatives of their savagely murdered victims.
The basic premise: Only nine criminals in the UK have been granted lifelong anonymity after serving time for committing such terrible crimes as children. Their identities have to be changed for their own safety (think Boy A and Boy B who murdered toddler Jamie Bulger).
On their release, they’re given a different identity, a fake history, accommodation and a job. The book starts with a graphic description of a savage situation involving one of the nine.
After a couple more incidents, it becomes clear there is a leak in the system. Someone is informing the long-suffering victims of the new identity and address of the person who ruined their lives.
And someone is publicising the revenge hits — graphic pictures and all. This book is gut-wrenching and challenges your own morals, decency and compassion — both for those who perpetrate hurt and those who suffer it. — Gill Gifford
Gas Light ***
Femi Kayode
Raven Books
Bishop Jeremiah Dawodu, the leader of Nigerian megachurch Grace Church, has been arrested on charges of murdering his wife, Folasade, or the First Lady, who is missing and presumed dead.
The bishop hires Dr Philip Taiwo, a US-educated investigative psychologist, to prove his innocence. Taiwo and his cowboy colleague, former mercenary Chika, delve into the case. They examine the “crime scene” and conclude the blood spatters at the scene were staged.
When Taiwo interviews the church elders and employees, his antennae go up when a distressed man, Victor, bursts in saying he believes there are powerful people who want the First Lady to disappear.
The bishop is then released to much fanfare, with police saying his arrest was based on a fake tip. When Folosade’s body is found floating in a lagoon, the bishop asks Taiwo to find out if his wife had been murdered, and if so, by whom.
He continues his investigation, to the chagrin of the cop on the case, Detective Bello, who seems to oppose the investigator at every turn. Taiwo secretly meets Victor, who reveals that the church is involved in money-laundering for criminals through its US business manager, LaToya Jacobsen.
The book is brilliantly written, with more than a touch of humour and irreverence, especially towards the megachurches and cults that flourish in Nigeria. — Gabriella Bekes
The Rich ***
Rachel Lynch
Canelo
It is what it shouts on the cover “Sex. Lies. Murder” plus all sorts of other nefarious activities the uber rich in Cambridge get up to. We are introduced to Dr Alex Moore, a smart, savvy psychologist, who cannot fix her own unhappy marriage to Jeremy — a failed psychologist who fancies himself as a writer.
However, he has not written one book and he is an alcoholic. They have three children: 18-year-old golden boy James, 17-year-old Lydia who battles with an eating problem, and softhearted 15-year-old Ewan, who is constantly bullied at school.
Monika, a friend of Alex, goes missing, and is soon discovered murdered. It could be anyone living in the upper echelons of the town as they all run in the same circles.
Among the suspects is Tony, Monika’s husband, and most of Alex’s patients. There is Carrie, a wealthy businesswoman, Grace an influencer and personal trainer, and Henry, a former criminal who owns his own building company and who was having an affair with Monika.
Quite a bit of characters to get to know, but the book picks up in the second half, where tangled webs are expertly woven. — Jennifer Platt