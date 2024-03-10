Books

BOOK BITES | Binge on crime, suspense and a bit of humour

This week we feature a gut-wrenching thriller that challenges one's morals; a riveting forensic mystery that delves into Nigeria's megachurches and cults; and a classic whodunit set in a snobbish suburb in Cambridge

10 March 2024 - 00:00 By GILL GIFFORD, Gabriella Bekes and JENNIFER PLATT
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
'Eye for An Eye' by MJ Arlidge, is as gut-wrenching as it is thought-provoking.
'Eye for An Eye' by MJ Arlidge, is as gut-wrenching as it is thought-provoking.
Image: Supplied

Eye for An Eye *****
MJ Arlidge
Orion

This is a long read that takes you deep inside the British prison and parole systems, parliament and into characters ranging from people inside the system, those who have committed heinous crimes, and relatives of their savagely murdered victims.

The basic premise: Only nine criminals in the UK have been granted lifelong anonymity after serving time for committing such terrible crimes as children. Their identities have to be changed for their own safety (think Boy A and Boy B who murdered toddler Jamie Bulger).

On their release, they’re given a different identity, a fake history, accommodation and a job. The book starts with a graphic description of a savage situation involving one of the nine.

After a couple more incidents, it becomes clear there is a leak in the system. Someone is informing the long-suffering victims of the new identity and address of the person who ruined their lives.

And someone is publicising the revenge hits — graphic pictures and all. This book is gut-wrenching and challenges your own morals, decency and compassion — both for those who perpetrate hurt and those who suffer it. — Gill Gifford

'Gas Light' by Femi Kayode, brilliantly written, with more than a touch of humour and irreverence.
'Gas Light' by Femi Kayode, brilliantly written, with more than a touch of humour and irreverence.
Image: Supplied

Gas Light ***
Femi Kayode
Raven Books

Bishop Jeremiah Dawodu, the leader of Nigerian megachurch Grace Church, has been arrested on charges of murdering his wife, Folasade, or the First Lady, who is missing and presumed dead.

The bishop hires Dr Philip Taiwo, a US-educated investigative psychologist, to prove his innocence. Taiwo and his cowboy colleague, former mercenary Chika, delve into the case. They examine the “crime scene” and conclude the blood spatters at the scene were staged.

When Taiwo interviews the church elders and employees, his antennae go up when a distressed man, Victor, bursts in saying he believes there are powerful people who want the First Lady to disappear.

The bishop is then released to much fanfare, with police saying his arrest was based on a fake tip. When Folosade’s body is found floating in a lagoon, the bishop asks Taiwo to find out if his wife had been murdered, and if so, by whom.

He continues his investigation, to the chagrin of the cop on the case, Detective Bello, who seems to oppose the investigator at every turn. Taiwo secretly meets Victor, who reveals that the church is involved in money-laundering for criminals through its US business manager, LaToya Jacobsen.

The book is brilliantly written, with more than a touch of humour and irreverence, especially towards the megachurches and cults that flourish in Nigeria. — Gabriella Bekes

'The Rich' by Rachel Lynch explores all sorts of nefarious activities of the uber rich behind those mansion walls in Cambridge.
'The Rich' by Rachel Lynch explores all sorts of nefarious activities of the uber rich behind those mansion walls in Cambridge.
Image: Supplied

The Rich ***
Rachel Lynch
Canelo

It is what it shouts on the cover “Sex. Lies. Murder” plus all sorts of other nefarious activities the uber rich in Cambridge get up to. We are introduced to Dr Alex Moore, a smart, savvy psychologist, who cannot fix her own unhappy marriage to Jeremy — a failed psychologist who fancies himself as a writer.

However, he has not written one book and he is an alcoholic. They have three children: 18-year-old golden boy James, 17-year-old Lydia who battles with an eating problem, and softhearted 15-year-old Ewan, who is constantly bullied at school.

Monika, a friend of Alex, goes missing, and is soon discovered murdered. It could be anyone living in the upper echelons of the town as they all run in the same circles.

Among the suspects is Tony, Monika’s husband, and most of Alex’s patients. There is Carrie, a wealthy businesswoman, Grace an influencer and personal trainer, and Henry, a former criminal who owns his own building company and who was having an affair with Monika.

Quite a bit of characters to get to know, but the book picks up in the second half, where tangled webs are expertly woven. — Jennifer Platt

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Angela Makholwa pens gripping thriller sequel to ‘Red Ink’

This is Angela Makholwa’s sequel to her 2007 novel 'Red Ink', which has been made into a television series and is available on Showmax.
Books
4 days ago

Call for Entries: Sunday Times Literary Awards 2024 in partnership with Exclusive Books

Essentially, the mission is to recognise the importance of these writers who would come to record and witness, interrogate and challenge the nation.
Books
1 week ago

Q&A with Danelle Murray on ‘Wild Adventures with Lazzy the Otter’

'Wild Adventures with Lazzy the Otter', a book aimed at younger readers, was published after the success of 'Return to the Wild'.
Books
1 week ago

Part horror, part romance: Shubnum Khan’s new novel is perfectly Gothic

Lives intertwine across two centuries inside a grand, but neglected haunted house in Shubnum Khan's second novel, 'The Lost Love of Akbar Manzil'.
Books
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Jacket Notes | 'The Sailor's Wife': A crazy, nerve-racking quest for a stolen ... Books
  2. BOOK BITES | Binge on crime, suspense and a bit of humour Books
  3. Read the preface and prologue of ‘Who Will Rule South Africa?’ by Adriaan ... Non-Fiction
  4. Margaret von Klemperer reviews Philippa Gregory’s ‘Normal Women’ — bringing ... Non-Fiction
  5. LISTEN | Siphiwo Mahala discusses the 60th anniversary of William Bloke ... Non-Fiction

Latest Videos

Soweto Derby: Get ready with Arena Sports Show & William Shongwe
'Ukraine considers South Africa as one of our most important partners'