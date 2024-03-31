Books

INTERVIEW | Nita Prose: taking readers on a journey that ends in hope

Nita Prose’s latest novel is a mystery, a dark fairy tale, a cautionary story and a parable all rolled into one fantastic Dickensian tale, writes Jennifer Platt

31 March 2024 - 00:00
Jennifer Platt Sunday Times books editor

The Mystery Guest: A Maid Novel..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. EXTRACT | Read Chapter 2 of ‘Decolonising the Palestinian Mind’ by Haidar Eid Non-Fiction
  2. LISTEN | Adam Welz and John Maytham discuss ‘The End of Eden’ — intimate ... Non-Fiction
  3. JACKET NOTES | Herman Lategan ruffled conservative feathers in his best-selling ... Non-Fiction
  4. Margaret von Klemperer reviews Philippa Gregory’s ‘Normal Women’ — bringing ... Non-Fiction
  5. Read the preface and prologue of ‘Who Will Rule South Africa?’ by Adriaan ... Non-Fiction

Latest Videos

Former Bafana goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo weighs in on Sundowns & Themba Zwane: ...
Passengers jump out of burning bus on way to Centurion