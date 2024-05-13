BOOK BITES | Shafinaaz Hassim, Elly Conway, Kuchenga Shenjé

Darlings of Durban ***

Shafinaaz Hassim

Kwela Books

Four women from Durban are part of a chat group, the Darlings, which is a therapeutic lifeline for the friends. Natasha, the youngest and the main protagonist, is the daughter of returned exiles and is dating Sizwe, a man who is crazy about her. She, however, does not feel the same way about him and is not ready to settle down. Then there is Sofia, the wife of a wealthy businessman. Farhana and Razia are cousins who are both in troubled marriages — Farhana to Mike, a selfish man whose obsession is with himself and chess, and Razia to Joe, a sneering, abusive man who expects her to be a traditional wife. Leaving her office one evening, Natasha is accosted by a man. Another man intervenes, and Natasha is mesmerised by the good looks of her saviour, Fahim. Fahim tells her he has a business proposition. He asks her to marry him. It would be a one-year fixed-term marriage contract, he says, to appease his family, who just want to see him married. He says he knows she’s not interested in marriage either and it would be mutually convenient. Why not have a trial marriage, she thinks? Hassim is a great storyteller, with an easy style. This, her latest novel, focuses on women’s friendship and their support for each other. An enjoyable read. — Gabriella Bekes