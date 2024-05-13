Love local literature? You'll smaak Exclusive Books' Homebru selection
The famed bookseller is celebrating the voices defining SA's literary landscape with a curated catalogue of 58 local titles and a series of exciting events
Exclusive Books' annual Homebru campaign is an opportunity to spotlight the home-grown voices that are defining the SA literary landscape.
South Africans have always had a way with words, and while meanings may differ, we understand each other all the same. That why this year's Homebru campaign is a celebration of words: the unique and quintessentially SA words that bring us together, help us express ourselves and give us an avenue to tell our story.
The definition of homebru
[Homebroo] Noun
The feeling of pride one gets when reading local books
With 58 books to choose from, the 2024 Homebru collection covers the full spectrum of writing styles and genres. From powerful poetry and fabulous fiction to marvellous nature books and thought-provoking titles about current affairs, there's something for everyone.
Browse through the content-rich catalogue below or visit the Exclusive Books website to see the full selection.
Like any good book, nothing beats a strong introduction. The Homebru catalogue features 11 titles that will help encourage children to develop a taste for reading, including those sharing thoughtful lessons and imaginative stories of friendship.
The fun doesn’t have to stop there: bring your little ones to one of the many Homebru Laaities children's parties happening across the country to get the full experience of Homebru 2024.
As a proud supporter of SA literature, Exclusive Books takes every opportunity to lend a hand in highlighting local authors, as well as the festivals and book awards happening around the country.
The winners of the 2024 Exclusive Books — IBBY Picture Book Awards, celebrating local children's authors, were announced on World Book Day. Visit the Exclusive Books website to see the full list of lauded titles.
Exclusive Books is also a proud sponsor of the Franschhoek Literary Festival (May 17-19) and the Kingsmead Book Fair in Johannesburg (May 25), spreading festival fever to all adults, teens and children looking to reach new reading heights. Visit the Exclusive Books pop-up shop at either festival and chat books with the nation’s leading booksellers.
The festivities are set to continue with a healthy selection of Homebru events happening across the country in May. Visit the Exclusive Books website for more information, save the dates, grab your tickets, RSVP and embark on a month of literary discovery.
Whether you find yourself at a festival or at one of the many Homebru events — an in-store launch, a coffee morning, cocktail evening (sponsored by Hug in a Mug and Amarula Gin) or a Homebru Laaities kids’ party — there is something for everyone to discover in the rich world of books.
This article was sponsored by Exclusive Books.