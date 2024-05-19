BOOK BITES | John Grisham, Ayòbámi Adébáyò, Hedley Twidle

Show Me the Place: Essays

Hedley Twidle

Jonathan Ball Publishers

5/5 stars

Academic and essayist Twidle’s latest collection explores notions of utopias. In a world increasingly resembling a Margaret Atwood novel, Twidle sets out to explore real-life enclaves that embody both literal interpretations of utopias (such as the community of Auroville in India, which is a “living laboratory of alternatives”) and literary ones (he extensively draws on Ursula Le Guin’s 1974 novel The Dispossessed in relation to how Le Guin is “walking away from a whole tradition of written utopias”). Written in accessible, engaging and achronological prose, Twidle’s exploration of humankind’s innate desire to find comfort or solace in a distressing world — predominantly owing to late-stage capitalism — contains anecdotes about his student years; a harrowing account of his mother’s descent into dementia (memory plays a pivotal role in this collection); the story of his quest to find the nose that went missing from the UCT statue of Cecil John Rhodes; a yarn about how he learnt to surf at age 36; and a tale of the Sturm und Drang that accompanies passing one’s driver’s test. A literary read sans the denseness synonymous with the genre, Show Me the Place will make you laugh, empathise and think. — Mila de Villiers