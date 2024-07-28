Literary thrills to keep the last of the winter chills away

Sociopath: A Memoir by Patric Gagne (Bluebird)

There is plenty of controversy swirling around the authenticity of this author and her story. The cover of the US edition indicated she had a PhD, which many questioned, because she allegedly attended an unaccredited university, and no-one could find any information about her scholarship. Nonetheless, the author has a fascinating life story, even if there is no real science cred behind it. This is no Jon Ronson’s The Psychopath Test, but it is intriguing reading all the same, especially for those with a taste for Schadenfreude. The first few paragraphs pull you in immediately: “My name is Patric Gagne, and I am a sociopath. I am a passionate mother and wife. I am an engaging therapist. I am extremely charming and well-liked. I have lots of friends. I am a member of the country club. I throw parties for every occasion you can imagine. I live in a nice house. I am a writer. I like to cook. I vote. I make people laugh ...

“Your friends would probably describe me as nice. But guess what?

“I can’t stand your friends.

“I’m a liar. I’m a thief. I’m emotionally shallow. I’m mostly immune to remorse and guilt. I’m highly manipulative. I don’t care what other people think. I’m not interested in morals. I’m not interested, period.”