Books

WIN | 'Widow Clicquot' giveaway

Stand a chance to win tickets to see 'Widow Clicquot' at Hyde Park on August 7 at 7.30pm, or a chance to win a copy of Tilar J Mazzeo’s book 'The Widow Clicquot'

07 August 2024 - 09:50
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
'Widow Clicquot' tells the story of a trailblazing woman entrepreneur.
'Widow Clicquot' tells the story of a trailblazing woman entrepreneur.
Image: Supplied

WIN!

Widow Clicquot is based on the true story of the Grande Dame of Champagne Barbe-Nicole Ponsardin (1777-1866), who at the age of 20 became Madame Clicquot after marrying the scion of a winemaking family. Though their marriage was arranged, a timeless love blossomed between Barbe-Nicole (Haley Bennett) and her unconventional, erratic husband, François (Tom Sturridge). After her husband’s untimely death, Barbe-Nicole flouts convention by assuming the reins of the fledgling wine business they had nurtured together. Steering the company through dizzying political and financial reversals, she defies her critics and revolutionises the champagne industry to become one of the world’s first great entrepreneurs.

'The Widow Cliquot' by Tilar J Mazzeo.
'The Widow Cliquot' by Tilar J Mazzeo.
Image: Supplied

TICKET GIVEAWAY:

Stand a chance to win tickets to see Widow Clicquot at Hyde Park on August 7 at 7.30pm, or a chance to win a copy of Tilar J Mazzeo’s book The Widow Clicquot. Click here to enter. Ts & Cs apply. Widow Clicquot is out in cinemas on August 8.

To watch the trailer, go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=ylfz5F6uqjw.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Sunday Times Literary Awards longlist 2024

Seeing as its a month until the Sunday Times Literary Awards shortlist will be announced, we thought we would republish this year's longlist as a ...
Books
4 days ago

Literary thrills to keep the last of the winter chills away

It doesn’t look as if spring’s going to be making an appearance any time soon, so here are five books to keep you entertained before the heat gets ...
Books
1 week ago

Top 5 comic books to read before (or after) you watch ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

A little lost when it comes to the multiverse, or just looking to delve deeper after watching the movie? Here are Thango Ntwasa’s top reads for comic ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Sunday Times Literary Awards longlist 2024 News
  2. Sunday Read | Meet the real Lady in the Van and listen to an excerpt from ... News
  3. Banned Books Week: five local titles outlawed by the apartheid regime News
  4. WIN | 'Widow Clicquot' giveaway Books
  5. JACKET NOTES | Life of a polarising president Non-Fiction

Latest Videos

Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...
Pastor Mboro's church set alight