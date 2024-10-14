Win a copy of ‘you get better with love’ by Duduzile Noeleen Ngwenya

ABOUT THE BOOK
you get better with love takes you on a journey of embracing vulnerability in its rawest form. Exploring fears, insecurities, love experiences and the yearning for acceptance, the author weaves a narrative of prose and poetry delving into the heart of human emotion.
The collection of poetry is a testament to the power of owning one’s feelings and thoughts, showcasing a delicate balance between personal and universal experiences. As a way of symbolising individuality and how we don’t have to constrain ourselves to one thing, the author uses small-cap typography and invites you to reflect on your struggles and triumphs.
As each page turns, you get better with love offers a comforting reminder that as long as we breathe, there is an opportunity to begin anew, love oneself fully and embrace the endless possibilities that come with choosing to try again.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ngwenya is a writer and entrepreneur from Hammanskraal, Pretoria. The former magazine editor and life coach is passionate about mental health and self-development and aims to inspire others to heal and grow in self-love and self-acceptance. She has self-published two bestselling books, Things I Never Said to Myself and This Time You Return to Yourself.
A poem featured in the collection:
she was not raised to be afraid, yet somehow, it
scares her to stand up for herself
so, she shrinks herself to make those she
cares about comfortable with who they
think she is
little does she know that
she was the lamb
-noeleensaid
GIVEAWAY
Two lucky readers can win a copy of you get better with love. To enter, answer this question: what book besides Things I Never Said to Myself did Ngwenya self-publish? E-mail your answer, name and contact number to mila@book.co.za with "NGWENYA" as the subject line. Competition closes on October 21.
