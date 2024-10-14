Books

Win a copy of ‘you get better with love’ by Duduzile Noeleen Ngwenya

Read a poem and stand a chance to win a copy

14 October 2024 - 09:49
Pan Macmillan Publisher
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
'you get better with love' by Duduzile Noeleen Ngwenya
'you get better with love' by Duduzile Noeleen Ngwenya
Image: Supplied

ABOUT THE BOOK

you get better with  love takes you on a journey of embracing vulnerability in its rawest form. Exploring fears, insecurities, love experiences and the yearning for acceptance, the author weaves a narrative of prose and poetry delving into the heart of human emotion.

The collection of poetry is a testament to the power of owning one’s feelings and thoughts, showcasing a delicate balance between personal and universal experiences. As a way of symbolising individuality and how we don’t have to constrain ourselves to one thing, the author uses small-cap typography and invites you to reflect on your struggles and triumphs.

As each page turns, you get better with love offers a comforting reminder that as long as we breathe, there is an opportunity to begin anew, love oneself fully and embrace the endless possibilities that come with choosing to try again.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR 

Ngwenya is a writer and entrepreneur from Hammanskraal, Pretoria. The former magazine editor and life coach is passionate about mental health and self-development and aims to inspire others to heal and grow in self-love and self-acceptance. She has self-published two bestselling books, Things I Never Said to Myself and This Time You Return to Yourself.

A poem featured in the collection:

she was not raised to be afraid, yet somehow, it
scares her to stand up for herself

so, she shrinks herself to make those she
cares about comfortable with who they
think she is

little does she know that
she was the lamb

-noeleensaid

GIVEAWAY

Two lucky readers can win a copy of you get better with love. To enter, answer this question: what book besides Things I Never Said to Myself did Ngwenya self-publish? E-mail your answer, name and contact number to mila@book.co.za with “NGWENYA” as the subject line. Competition closes on October 21. Ts & Cs apply.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Sunday Times Literary Awards shortlist | Jonny Steinberg on ‘Winnie and Nelson’

As I began the research on what I thought would be a biography of Nelson Mandela, I discovered that the longer he remained a prisoner, the more he ...
Books
1 day ago

Sunday Times Literary Awards shortlist | David Ralph Viviers’ debut novel: beyond space and time in the Karoo

Mirage is a fast-paced metaphysical mystery set amid the intricate strata and koppies of the Karoo. In essence, Viviers’ debut novel is a story about ...
Books
1 day ago

Han Kang awarded 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature

Han Kang is the first South Korean author and Asian female writer to win the award.
Books
3 days ago

Gender in African spirituality: ‘The Untold Stories of Afrikan Warrior Women’

The deeply thought-provoking book unearths truths that have long been buried beneath the sands of colonialism and patriarchy.
Books
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sunday Times Literary Awards shortlist | David Ralph Viviers’ debut novel: ... News
  2. Han Kang awarded 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature News
  3. Launch | ‘What’s Wrong with June?’ by Qarnita Loxton (July 17) Events
  4. Sunday Read | Meet the real Lady in the Van and listen to an excerpt from ... News
  5. Win a copy of ‘you get better with love’ by Duduzile Noeleen Ngwenya Books

Latest Videos

Fana has only one week | One Weeks | Showmax Original
ActionSA is briefs the media in parliament