Book Bites | Rams Mabote, Rachel Blackmore, Matt Haig

The Life Impossible ****

Matt Haig

Canongate

This is not just a story — it's an experience. A holiday of sorts. Right from the one-way plane ticket to Ibiza bookmark that came with my early copy, to the rich descriptions of the island and the quirky characters all working together in a gloriously heart-warming saga to lift even the weariest of spirits — even cynics such as myself who prefer stark reality over fantasy and could not tolerate fairies and make-believe even as a child. So it was with some hesitation that I picked up Haig's story about 72-year-old retired maths teacher Grace Winters, a bleak widow who has lost a child and has become accustomed to existing through her days when her world is tipped upside down and she finds herself on a one-way flight to Ibiza, known for its nightclubs and party scene more than yoga retreats and craft markets. It's here that Grace undergoes something of a personal transformation, which she relates in the book, styled as letters she writes to former pupil Maurice, who expresses some grief of his own. Haig is an incredible writer with that rare ability to describe things in breathtakingly creative ways. For example, his take on a man at the door: “A large man, broad in the shoulders. Arms all muscle. Stare of a buffalo. Bleached hair and a tattoo of a crucifix or a dagger by his left eye. Had a dangerous, twitching energy to him. His skin a tapestry of scars. He could have been seven foot for all I knew. It was as though a boulder had been given sentience via a tub of creatine.” And that's how Haig writes as he takes you along on Grace's journey — inward, outward and all over the island as she discovers the life-changing powers of a whole new beginning. As Grace lets go of her old ways and habits and embraces new spaces, places and people, she opens up and her world shifts and changes. She starts to heal and even grow as the fog and numbness lift. The Life Impossible is an odd little story but it's also a charming and delightful read. — Gill Gifford