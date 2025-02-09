EXTRACT | God created trans people, too
This is an edited extract from Tshiamo Modisane's memoir, I am Tshiamo: My transition to self-acceptance and womanhood.
09 February 2025 - 00:00
I was forced to use the male toilets at school and in public, which came with its own horrors as the years went on. I was around the age of 10 when a senior, who was two grades above me, pressed me against a wall in the boys’ toilets. This boy was well into puberty — he was aware of his actions. This, to him, was an act of “correctional behaviour”...
