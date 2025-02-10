Getting real about romance and relationships

Stay with Me by Ayobami Adebayo

The blurb to Adebayo’s critically acclaimed debut novel reads: “Ilesa, Nigeria. Ever since they first met and fell in love at university, Yejide and Akin have agreed: polygamy is not for them. But four years into their marriage — after consulting fertility doctors and healers, as well as trying strange teas and unlikely cures — Yejide is still not pregnant. She assumes she still has time — until her in-laws arrive on her doorstep with a young woman they introduce as Akin’s second wife. Furious, shocked and livid with jealousy, Yejide knows the only way to save her marriage is to get pregnant. Which, finally, she does — but at a cost far greater than she could have dared to imagine. The unforgettable story of a marriage as seen through the eyes of both husband and wife, Stay with Me asks how much we can sacrifice for the sake of family.”

Aftermath: On Marriage and Separation by Rachel Cusk

In this book, Cusk offers an intimate exploration of divorce and its tremendous impact on the lives of women ― and discovers opportunity as well as pain. An unflinching chronicle of the upheaval of her own recent separation, Aftermath is also a vivid study of the complex place divorce occupies in our society. With candour as fearless as it is affecting, Cusk maps a transformative chapter of her life with wit and acuity, and in a way that will help readers understand their own similar experiences.

Love Life by Ray Kluun

An English translation of his Dutch novel Komt een vrouw bij de dokter (“A woman visits a doctor”), Kluun’s Love Life is a fictionalised non-fiction account of a man confronted with his wife’s terminal cancer diagnosis. Cool, sexy and wealthy, advertising yuppies Dan and Carmen lead the high life in Amsterdam, as committed to their careers and social life as they are to their young daughter, Luna. The philandering Dan’s response to Carmen’s breast cancer diagnosis is in equal parts infuriating (he continues cheating on her) and heart-rending (he patiently and unwaveringly supports her throughout her chemotherapy and radiation treatments). Ultimately, Kluun’s narrative is a painful, real and honest portrayal of love, human fallibility and the acceptance of mortality.

In the Dream House by Carmen Maria Machado

“Before it was a verb, ‘gaslight’ was a noun,” the acclaimed US author, essayist and critic Carmen Maria Machado observes in her ingeniously constructed memoir. Yes, the definition of ‘gaslighting’ has changed over the decades, and it is the contemporary understanding Machado details in raw, agonising and lucid prose — the torturous experience of being immured in an emotionally abusive same-sex relationship that led her to question her sanity and left her stripped of her agency. (May this reality serve as a word of caution to those who blithely use the phrase “loss of agency” as a cop-out reason for breaking up with that “one crazy ex”.) Though In the Dream House explores emotional abuse in a lesbian relationship, the psychological violence Machado was subjected to is equally prevalent in and applicable to all relationships, regardless of sexual orientation.