Turn the page towards a smarter future at the Kingsmead Book Fair

This year, Standard Bank Wealth and Investment proudly continues its partnership with the Kingsmead Book Fair, reinforcing the belief that education and financial literacy go hand-in-hand in shaping a more empowered society.

Through engaging discussions, children’s storytelling, and interactive sessions like Coco the Money Bunny, the fair offers practical tools to help young minds develop strong foundations in both learning and financial responsibility.

“When knowledge meets action, legacies are born. At Standard Bank, we believe in nurturing not only wealth but the wisdom to manage it — and that starts with reading,” says Jacques Els, head of Standard Bank Wealth and Investment SA.

From thought-provoking author panels to hands-on activities for the whole family, the Kingsmead Book Fair is a chance to be inspired, entertained, and equipped for a smarter future. Whether you’re looking to grow your personal library, introduce your children to financial basics, or simply spend the day surrounded by stories that matter — this is the place to be.

Be part of a growing movement where reading meets purpose: don’t miss the Kingsmead Book Fair on May 24. Tickets available now via Webtickets.

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.