Dad, stop scrolling: grab a book

In a Rain of Dust: Death, Deceit, and the Lawyer who Busted Big Asbestos by David Kinley (Johns Hopkins University Press)

For nearly 90 years, British company Cape Asbestos mined and milled asbestos in South Africa. Poor, mostly black, women and children (some as young as seven) worked each day in a smog of asbestos dust, which caused appalling levels of death and disease. Kelly tells of the legal battle that took place to hold the company accountable. Impactful.