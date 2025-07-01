Dive into the magical world of books. From heartwarming tales to thrilling adventures, discover the books that will captivate young readers everywhere.
Penguin Random House is proud to work with some of the biggest names in storytelling, from beloved global authors to standout local talent. By bringing together iconic brands, unforgettable books and celebrated voices, we aim to create (and reimagine) heroes for every new generation of readers.
The list is packed with everything from proudly South African authors including Refiloe Moahloli and Fanie Viljoen to international bestsellers by authors such as Roald Dahl, Jeff Kinney, Rick Riordan and Katie Kirby.
Whether you’re looking for the perfect bedtime picture book, inspiring non-fiction or page-turning novels for tweens and teens, you’ll find it all in the July–December 2025 catalogue, with books for babies right through to young adults.
Get ready to fall in love with the stories they’ll never forget.
Click here to view the catalogue.
Penguin Random House’s catalogue for kids, tweens and young adults will appeal to readers young and old(er)
Image: Supplied
