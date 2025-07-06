Paige Nick on a killing spree of books

Making a Killing by Bonnie Espie (Kwela): The moreish, fun cosy one

Making a Killing by Espie is the first in what is sure to be a fun, new cosy crime series. I joyfully whipped through this novel with one eye closed at some points because it got deliciously gory. It’s set in that small South African village we all recognise. Winifred has escaped the big city to hide from a dodgy past, and she opens a bookshop-slash-restaurant with a strange new accomplice, I mean acquaintance, Sylvie. Soon it appears murder is on the menu. The author lives in a small South African village herself. If I were her neighbours I’d sleep with one eye open; it seems murder comes to her terrifyingly easily.

Unsolicited by Andrea Shaw (Jacana Media): The interesting, brilliant one set in publishing

More murder on the menu here, but this one entirely deeper and darker. In Unsolicited a reader is found dead, eyes melted out! Detective Fatima Matthews is on the case, but she’s on something else too: menopause. If her hot flushes would just ease up for half a second, maybe she could concentrate on the crime at hand. And speaking of crimes, her son is visiting with his wife, baby, and family too, so things are about to escalate. This murder is set in the publishing industry and Fatima is going to have to delve into the publishing house’s slush pile to find more clues. But first, she’s got to deal with her in-laws.

If the Dead Could Talk by Juliette Mnqeta (Kwela): The gripping one that digs up the past

The cop in question in this new series is detective Florian Welter, and he doesn’t just have what looks like a high-profile politician’s questionable suicide to solve, he also has to deal with his dyslexia and the covah, or rather havoc, it caused in his last job, which was what got him relegated to Knysna in the first place. This well-written, moreish police procedural crime thriller also tracks the story of the victim’s daughter seeking closure. It’s full of entertaining twists and conspiracy theories that go all the way back to the nineties. All three of these are clever, well-written novels. If you’re a crime fan, and even if you’re not, all are very much worth the read. So cosy up, and get ready to start guessing whodunnit.