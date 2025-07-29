Books

Kentridge reimagines his film series ‘Self-Portrait as a Coffee-Pot’ through text and image

A peek inside William Kentridge’s comprehensive artist’s book

29 July 2025 - 13:53
'Self-Portrait as Coffee Pot' is reimagined in Kentridge's artist's book.
Image: Supplied

ABOUT THE BOOK:

William Kentridge reimagines his film series Self-Portrait as a Coffee Pot that premiered during the 2024 Venice Biennale in this comprehensive artist’s book.

The artist enters into a rich dialogue with himself in the studio, hashing out questions of art, work, memory, history and time in magnitudes ranging from the intimate to the universal.

Created in close collaboration with the artist, this publication translates his multidisciplinary approach to his films — combining film with performance, collage, drawing, and music — into book form, richly illustrated, with exquisite special features such as tipped-in drawings and transparent interleaves bringing the vivid materiality of the artist’s studio into the hands of the reader.

ABOUT WILLIAM KENTRIDGE:

Kentridge (born Johannesburg, South Africa, 1955) is internationally acclaimed for his drawings, films, theatre and opera productions. His method combines drawing, writing, film, performance, music, theatre and collaborative practices to create works of art that are grounded in politics, science, literature and history, yet maintain a space for contradiction and uncertainty.

TAKE A LOOK INSIDE THE BOOK:

Etches in Kentridge's 'Self-Portrait as a Coffee-Pot'.
Image: Supplied
The artist(s) at work.
Image: Image: Supplied
Artist and tools.
Image: Image: Supplied
'It was a very traditional landscape. At the back there were mountains, magnificent mountains reaching up into the sky,' writes Kentridge.
Image: Supplied

