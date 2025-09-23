Kids’ Cape Town: Guidebook and Activities is a vibrant new guidebook designed to engage children in exploring the wonders of Cape Town.
Written by Jeanne Bonnema and Emma Cleworth, the book provides an interactive and engaging experience for children aged six to 10, transforming family visits to the city's most iconic landmarks into exciting, learning adventures.
The guidebook features full-colour illustrations and more than 40 child-focused activities, including puzzles, mazes, crosswords, secret codes and spot-the-difference, centred on the city's must-see destinations such as Table Mountain, Boulders Beach, Cape Point and the V&A Waterfront. It also offers practical advice for families, with tips on what to pack and what to expect at each location, ensuring parents can navigate their explorations with ease.
“We wanted to create a resource that makes learning about Cape Town a joy, not a chore,” says Bonnema, a registered tour guide and seasoned travel writer. “This guide is packed with interesting facts and interactive challenges that will spark a child's curiosity and ensure that they, with their parents, have a memorable experience in the Mother City.”
Co-author Cleworth added: “As a parent, I know the importance of keeping children engaged and entertained while travelling. We've designed this book to be a constant companion for families, bringing the magic of Cape Town to life through fun, hands-on activities.”
A fun interactive guidebook brings South Africa's Mother City to life for children
Image: Supplied
Kids’ Cape Town: Guidebook and Activities is a vibrant new guidebook designed to engage children in exploring the wonders of Cape Town.
Written by Jeanne Bonnema and Emma Cleworth, the book provides an interactive and engaging experience for children aged six to 10, transforming family visits to the city's most iconic landmarks into exciting, learning adventures.
The guidebook features full-colour illustrations and more than 40 child-focused activities, including puzzles, mazes, crosswords, secret codes and spot-the-difference, centred on the city's must-see destinations such as Table Mountain, Boulders Beach, Cape Point and the V&A Waterfront. It also offers practical advice for families, with tips on what to pack and what to expect at each location, ensuring parents can navigate their explorations with ease.
“We wanted to create a resource that makes learning about Cape Town a joy, not a chore,” says Bonnema, a registered tour guide and seasoned travel writer. “This guide is packed with interesting facts and interactive challenges that will spark a child's curiosity and ensure that they, with their parents, have a memorable experience in the Mother City.”
Co-author Cleworth added: “As a parent, I know the importance of keeping children engaged and entertained while travelling. We've designed this book to be a constant companion for families, bringing the magic of Cape Town to life through fun, hands-on activities.”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
18-year-old Naledi Setzin on penning her debut book ‘Jacaranda Tree’
The salt in De Vita’s soul
The literary girlhood we need: awards celebrate young women authors during Women’s Month
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos