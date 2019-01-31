Events

Now's your chance to meet Real Meal Revolution chef Jonno Proudfoot

Join the low-carb guru for launch of his fourth cookbook, The Real Meal Revolution: Low Carb Cooking, in Johannesburg

31 January 2019 - 13:37
Chef Jonno Proudfoot's delicious low-carb dishes will change the way you eat.
Chef Jonno Proudfoot's delicious low-carb dishes will change the way you eat.
Image: 'The Real Meal Revolution'

Jonno Proudfoot, Real Meal Revolution CEO and the professional chef behind the phenomenal bestseller, and the Real Meal Team have been grinding away at a new cookbook. 

Called The Real Meal Revolution: Low Carb Cooking it's a comprehensive, fully-illustrated guide to low-carb cooking.

Packed with lessons, tips and delicious low-carb, sugar-free and gluten-free recipes – over 100 of them plant-based – Low-Carb Cooking is the one book that anyone who wants to cook delicious low-carb foods needs.

It teaches the fundamental knowledge and skills needed to make any dish exceptional by focusing on classic, tried-and-tested taste combinations, essential cooking techniques and affordable, readily accessible ingredients.

Look forward to 300 low-carb, sugar-free and gluten-free recipes like one-pan chicken and mushroom stew; dark salty pork ribs and whole roasted jerk cauliflower.

BOOK LAUNCH

Now you have a chance to meet Jonno Proudfoot as Jonathan Ball Publishers and the Good Food Studio invite you to the launch of The Real Meal Revolution: Low Carb Cooking cookbook.

Jonno will be chatting about low-carb as a lifestyle and will also teach you how to prepare healthy, delicious low-carb dishes. You can taste recipes from the book!

Image: Supplied

WHEN: Wednesday, February 6.

TIME: 5.30pm

WHERE: Pick 'n Pay Good Food Studio, corner William Nicol and Republic Road, Joburg.

ENTRANCE: It's free but you MUST CONFIRM ATTENDANCE.

RSVP: goodfoodstudio@pnp.co.za 

• Article provided by Jonathan Ball Publishers

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... News
  2. Celebrate World Read Aloud Day with Nal'ibali on February 1 News
  3. House of Stone is a scathing love letter to Zimbabwe, says author Fiction
  4. Introducing Sunday Times Books! News
  5. Boek oor Gert van Rooyen en Joey Haarhoff sal niemand koud laat nie Non-Fiction

Latest Videos

Protest brings Pretoria West to a standstill
Police ask for public’s help to identify driver of spinning car that hit ...
X