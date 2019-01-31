Now's your chance to meet Real Meal Revolution chef Jonno Proudfoot

Jonno Proudfoot, Real Meal Revolution CEO and the professional chef behind the phenomenal bestseller, and the Real Meal Team have been grinding away at a new cookbook.

Called The Real Meal Revolution: Low Carb Cooking it's a comprehensive, fully-illustrated guide to low-carb cooking.

Packed with lessons, tips and delicious low-carb, sugar-free and gluten-free recipes – over 100 of them plant-based – Low-Carb Cooking is the one book that anyone who wants to cook delicious low-carb foods needs.

It teaches the fundamental knowledge and skills needed to make any dish exceptional by focusing on classic, tried-and-tested taste combinations, essential cooking techniques and affordable, readily accessible ingredients.

Look forward to 300 low-carb, sugar-free and gluten-free recipes like one-pan chicken and mushroom stew; dark salty pork ribs and whole roasted jerk cauliflower.

BOOK LAUNCH

Now you have a chance to meet Jonno Proudfoot as Jonathan Ball Publishers and the Good Food Studio invite you to the launch of The Real Meal Revolution: Low Carb Cooking cookbook.

Jonno will be chatting about low-carb as a lifestyle and will also teach you how to prepare healthy, delicious low-carb dishes. You can taste recipes from the book!