The Colour of Wine: the story of wine's transformation in SA

The Colour of Wine is not a handy guide to the best tasting wine jols to visit when you are holidaying in the Cape. Those books do exist aplenty and are happily available if you need them. This is rather, a beautiful keepsake about the story of how wine has transformed in South Africa since democracy.

Together with an array of local recipes as well as insights from wine doyen John Platter, The Colour of Wine traces the personal stories of black winemakers, chefs, sommeliers, drinkers and connoisseurs, showing how something as fundamental and earthy as wine becomes a taste of what our new world could be.

The Colour of Wine: Tasting Change by Harriet Perlman is available at all good bookstores (Bookstorm, R450)

BOOK LAUNCH