Launch: Class Action by Charles Abrahams (February 13)

Charles Abrahams is a world-class lawyer who sued multinationals for colluding with the apartheid government, but at twelve he was determined to become a world-famous heart surgeon. Then a school inspector shattered his dream: coloured...

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Wednesday, 13 February (5:30 PM for 6 PM)

Venue: The Book Lounge

RSVP: booklounge@gmail.com / 021 462 2425