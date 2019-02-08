Events

Launch: Class Action by Charles Abrahams (February 13)

Join Charles Abrahams in conversation with Jonathan Jansen at the Cape Town launch of Class Action

08 February 2019 - 15:16

Charles Abrahams is a world-class lawyer who sued multinationals for colluding with the apartheid government, but at twelve he was determined to become a world-famous heart surgeon. Then a school inspector shattered his dream: coloured...

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Wednesday, 13 February (5:30 PM for 6 PM)

Venue: The Book Lounge

RSVP: booklounge@gmail.com / 021 462 2425

