Launch: Class Action by Charles Abrahams (February 13)
Join Charles Abrahams in conversation with Jonathan Jansen at the Cape Town launch of Class Action
08 February 2019 - 15:16
Charles Abrahams is a world-class lawyer who sued multinationals for colluding with the apartheid government, but at twelve he was determined to become a world-famous heart surgeon. Then a school inspector shattered his dream: coloured...
EVENT DETAILS
Date: Wednesday, 13 February (5:30 PM for 6 PM)
Venue: The Book Lounge
RSVP: booklounge@gmail.com / 021 462 2425
- Article provided by Penguin Random House