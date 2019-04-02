Cape Town launch: Yellowbone by Ekow Duker (April 11)

Karabo, a light-skinned girl living in Mthatha, grew up with the hurtful cry of ‘yellowbone’ ringing in her ears. She hears her parents argue, not realising that questions surrounding her paternity are the cause. To Karabo, there can be no greater bond than the one between her and ‘Teacher’, as her father is called.

With her exotic appearance, people expect Karabo to coast through life on her looks alone, but she moves to London to study architecture.

At a private recital, a priceless antique violin binds her fate to that of virtuoso André Potgieter, who fled to London to hide a secret – though no saint himself, he sees angels. And he’d do anything to keep seeing them.

Spanning three countries – South Africa, Britain and Ghana – Yellowbone is a powerful, enthralling story exploring belonging and identity, justice, deceit and truth.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Thursday, 11 April (5:30 PM for 6 PM)

Venue: The Book Lounge, 71 Roeland Street, Cape Town

Guest speaker: Sara-Jayne King

RSVP: booklounge@gmail.com