Launch: Lacuna by Fiona Snyckers (April 11)

Lucy Lurie is deeply sunk in PTSD following a gang rape at her father’s farmhouse in the Western Cape.

She becomes obsessed with the author John Coetzee, who has made a name for himself by writing Disgrace, a celebrated novel that revolves around the attack on her.

Lucy lives the life of a celibate hermit, making periodic forays into the outside world in her attempts to find and confront Coetzee.

The Lucy of Coetzee’s fictional imaginings is a passive, peaceful creature, almost entirely lacking in agency. She is the lacuna in Coetzee’s novel – the missing piece of the puzzle. Lucy Lurie is no one’s lacuna.

Her attempts to claw back her life, her voice and her agency may be messy and misguided, but she won’t be silenced. Her rape is not a metaphor. This is her story, and no one can take it away from her.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: Thursday 11 April (6 PM for 6:30 PM)

Venue: Love Books, Bamboo Lifestyle Centre, 53 Rustenburg Rd, Melville

Guest speaker: Lorraine Sithole

RSVP: kate@lovebooks.co.za