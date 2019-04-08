Launch: Racism After Apartheid (April 11)

Events

Join Vishwas Satgar, Khwezi Mabasa, Sharon Ekambaram and Shan Balton for a panel discussion on Thursday April 11 at Wits University

'Racism After Apartheid' will be launched on Thursday April 11 at Wits University.
Image: Wits Press

Through diverse theoretical and empirical investigations on race, racism and Marxism, the authors advance cutting-edge formulations and insights. The scope of the work is impressive - but equally impressive is the depth of analysis in each chapter.
William K. Carroll, professor of sociology, University of Victoria, Canada

Racism After Apartheid, volume four of the Democratic Marxism series, brings together leading scholars and activists from around the world studying and challenging racism.

In 11 thematically rich and conceptually informed chapters, the contributors interrogate the complex nexus of questions surrounding race and relations of oppression as they are played out in the global South and global North.

Their work challenges Marxism and anti-racism to take these lived realities seriously and consistently struggle to build human solidarities.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Thursday April 11 (5.30pm to 7pm)

Venue: South-West Engineering Building Graduate Seminar Room, Wits University

Guest speakers: Khwezi Mabasa, Vishwas Satgar, Sharon Ekambaram, Shan Bolton

RSVP: janecherrytree@gmail.com

