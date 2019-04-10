Cape Town launch: Gangster State by Pieter-Louis Myburgh (April 11)

In spite of Cyril Ramaphosa’s ‘new dawn’, there are powerful forces in the governing party that risk losing everything if corruption and state capture would finally come to an end.

At the centre of the old guard’s fightback efforts is Ace Magashule, a man viewed by some as South Africa’s most dangerous politician.

In this explosive book, investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh ventures deeper than ever before into Magashule’s murky dealings, from his time as a struggle activist in the 1980s to his powerful rule as premier of the Free State province for nearly a decade, and his rise to one of the ANC’s most influential positions.