Launch: Rebels and Rage by Adam Habib (April 17)

Professor Adam Habib, the most prominent and outspoken university official through the recent student protests, takes a characteristically frank view of the past three years on South Africa's campuses in this new book.

Habib charts the progress of the student protests that erupted on Wits University campus in late 2015 and raged for the better part of three years, drawing on his own intimate involvement and negotiation with the students, and also records university management and government responses to the events.

He critically examines the student movement and individual student leaders who emerged under the banners #FeesMustFall and #RhodesMustFall, and debates how to achieve truly progressive social change in South Africa, on our campuses and off.

This book is both an attempt at a historical account and a thoughtful reflection on the issues the protests kicked up, from the perspective not only of a high-ranking member of university management, but also as a political scientist with a background as an activist during the struggle against apartheid.

Habib moves between reflecting on the events of the last three years on university campuses and re-imagining the future of South African higher education.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Wednesday April 17 (5:30pm for 6pm)

Venue: The Book Lounge, 71 Roeland Street, Cape Town

Guest speaker: Wamuwi Mbao

RSVP: booklounge@gmail.com



