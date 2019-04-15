Launch: Vuvuzela Dawn (April 16)
From Caster Semenya to Kevin Anderson, from twin World Cup rugby victories to the traumas of Kamp Staaldraad and Hansie Cronjé, 'Vuvuzela Dawn' reveals the sporting dramas & passions that defined a quarter century. Join co-author Luke Alfred in conversation with Clinton v/d Berg at the Jo'burg launch!
In 2019, SA celebrates 25 years of democracy and the freedom that turned the country from a political pariah to one warmly embraced by the world.
Nowhere was the welcome more visible, or more emotional, than in sport.
Vuvuzela Dawn tells the stories of that return.
From Bafana Bafana's Africa Cup of Nations win to the fabled "438" Proteas game, we go behind the scenes of the great moments and record-breaking triumphs from 1994 to the present.
EVENT DETAILS
Date: Tuesday April 16 (6 PM for 6:30 PM)
Venue: Exclusive Books, Rosebank Mall, Rosebank, 117 Oxford Rd, Johannesburg
Guest speaker: Clinton van der Berg
RSVP: events@exclusivebooks.co.za
- Article provided by Pan Macmillan