Launch: Vuvuzela Dawn (April 16)

From Caster Semenya to Kevin Anderson, from twin World Cup rugby victories to the traumas of Kamp Staaldraad and Hansie Cronjé, 'Vuvuzela Dawn' reveals the sporting dramas & passions that defined a quarter century. Join co-author Luke Alfred in conversation with Clinton v/d Berg at the Jo'burg launch!

15 April 2019 - 16:36
'Vuvuzela Dawn' is being launched in Jo'burg on April 16.
Image: Pan Macmillan

In 2019, SA celebrates 25 years of democracy and the freedom that turned the country from a political pariah to one warmly embraced by the world.

Nowhere was the welcome more visible, or more emotional, than in sport.

Vuvuzela Dawn tells the stories of that return.

From Bafana Bafana's Africa Cup of Nations win to the fabled "438" Proteas game, we go behind the scenes of the great moments and record-breaking triumphs from 1994 to the present.

From Caster Semenya and Wayde van Niekerk to Benni McCarthy and Kevin Anderson, from twin World Cup rugby victories to the traumas of Kamp Staaldraad and Hansie Cronjé, Vuvuzela Dawn reveals the sporting dramas and passions that defined a quarter century.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Tuesday April 16 (6 PM for 6:30 PM)

Venue: Exclusive Books, Rosebank Mall, Rosebank, 117 Oxford Rd, Johannesburg

Guest speaker: Clinton van der Berg

RSVP: events@exclusivebooks.co.za

