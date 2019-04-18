Events

Cape Town launch: 'Lucky Packet by Trevor Sacks (April 25)

Missed him in Jo'burg? Join Trevor Sacks in conversation with Imraan Coovadia as he launches 'Lucky Packet' on April 25

18 April 2019 - 11:48
Trevor Sacks is launching his debut novel at the Book Lounge on April 25.
Image: Kwela

Twelve-year-old Ben Aronbach doesn’t fit in anywhere. In his small town in the 1980s, he’s a Jew among Christian Afrikaners; among Jews, he’s the boy from a family of lapsed shul-goers.

But when he meets Leo Fein, he thinks he’s found his place. Fein, however, has designs on Ben’s mother and her modest fortune.

As the end of apartheid approaches, Ben is thrust among political fugitives and right-wing extremists in an attempt to save his family and find redemption for his part in their downfall.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Thursday April 25 (5.3pm for 6pm)

Venue: The Book Lounge, 71 Roeland Street, Cape Town

Guest speaker: Imraan Coovadia

RSVP: booklounge@gmail.com

