Launch: 'The Woman of the Stone Sea' by Meg Vandermerwe (April 23)

Cape Town! Celebrate World Book Day accordingly. Join Meg Vandermerwe in conversation with Henrietta Rose-Innes at the launch of 'The Woman of the Stone Sea'

Umuzi Publisher
18 April 2019 - 10:54
Meg Vandermerwe is launching her second novel at the Book Lounge on April 23rd.
Image: Penguin Random House

The woman Hendrik finds injured on a deserted beach is unlike anything this West Coast fisherman has ever pulled from the ocean. Where her legs should be, there’s a fishtail.

Could this be one of the water maidens his wife, Rebekkah, spoke about before she walked into the sea, never to be seen again? Or is she the fish woman that the old isiXhosa people in the Transkei call "mamlambo"?

As the strange being takes up residence in Hendrik’s home, nothing is as it seems. Whether he’s dealing with a figment of his grief or a puzzle that will solve Rebekkah’s disappearance, Hendrik soon realises that the line between the so-called magical and the real is very fine.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Tuesday April 23 (5.30pm for 6pm)

Venue: The Book Lounge, 71 Roeland Street, Cape Town

Guest speaker: Henrietta Rose-Innes

RSVP: booklounge@gmail.com

