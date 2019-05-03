Jo'burg launch of 'Christo Wiese: Risk & Riches' by TJ Strydom on May 9

Once the owner of a diamond mine, a wine farm and the most expensive house in Cape Town. Former chair of South Africa’s largest retailer and director of the Reserve Bank. Once the richest man in the country.

As a young man, Christo Wiese cut his teeth at Pep Stores. Over the years he built a mighty business empire, which included Shoprite and a number of other enterprises. His recipe for success: an endless love for cutting deals, a fearless appetite for risk and a keen eye for a bargain.

This man of great charm has never been afraid of sailing close to the wind. Over the course of 50 years these calculated risks paid off, making him one of the most successful businessmen of his generation – until he encountered the furniture group Steinhoff, and things went awry.

Business journalist and writer TJ Strydom tells the story of one of South Africa’s best-known business giants in a fresh, engaging way.



EVENT DETAILS

Date: Thursday May 16 (6.30pm for 7pm)

Venue: Dunkelder Independent Theatre, 63 Kent Rd, Dunkeld, Johannesburg

Guest speaker: Peter Bruce



RSVP: rsvp@nb.co.za



