Meet bestselling author Heather Morris in Cape Town on May 20

About the book:

For readers of Schindler's List, The Man Who Broke into Auschwitz, The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, The Tattooist of Auschwitz is based on the true story of Lale and Gita Sokolov, two Slovakian Jews, who survived Auschwitz and eventually made their home in Australia.

In that terrible place, Lale was given the job of tattooing the prisoners marked for survival - literally scratching numbers into his fellow victims' arms in indelible ink to create what would become one of the most potent symbols of the Holocaust.

Lale used the infinitesimal freedom of movement that this position awarded him to exchange jewels and money taken from murdered Jews for food to keep others alive. If he had been caught he would have been killed; many owed him their survival.

There have been many books about the Holocaust - and there will be many more. What makes this one so memorable is Lale Sokolov's incredible zest for life. He understood exactly what was in store for him and his fellow prisoners and he was determined to survive - not just to survive, but to leave the camp with his dignity and integrity intact, to live his life to the full.

Terrible though this story is, it is also a story of hope and of courage. It is also - almost unbelievably - a love story. Waiting in line to be tattooed, terrified and shaking, was a young girl.

For Lale - a dandy, a jack-the-lad, a bit of a chancer - it was love at first sight and he determined not only to survive himself, but to ensure that Gita did, too.

His story - their story – will make you weep, but you will also find it uplifting. It shows the very best of humanity in the very worst of circumstances.

Like many survivors, Lale and Gita told few people their story after the war. They eventually made their way to Australia, where they raised a son and had a successful life. But when Gita died, Lale felt he could no longer carry the burden of their past alone. He chose to tell his story.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Monday, May 20 (5.45pm for 6pm)

Venue: A4 Arts Foundation, 23 Buitenkant Street, Zonnebloem, Cape Town

Guest speaker: Pippa Hudson

Tickets are available here



