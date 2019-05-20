Events

Joburg launch of Fred Khumalo's 'Talk of the Town' (May 22)

Join Fred Khumalo in conversation with Lorraine Sithole at the Johannesburg launch of his anthology of short stories

20 May 2019 - 13:00
'Talk of the Town' is an anthology of short stories by acclaimed writer Fred Khumalo.
'Talk of the Town' is an anthology of short stories by acclaimed writer Fred Khumalo.
Image: NB Publishers

Talk of the Town by award-winning writer Fred Khumalo comprises short stories he wrote over many years.

In this vibrant collection, Khumalo explores identity and belonging through tales of people from other parts of Africa now living in SA, xenophobia, South Africans living abroad, exiled comrades during apartheid, and township life both past and current.

At times hilarious and sometimes gut-wrenching, this is a collection that will move you.

EVENT DETAILS:

Article provided by NB Publishers

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... News
  2. Cape Town launch of 'The Man Who Killed Apartheid' (May 21) Events
  3. None spared in first biography of André P Brink Non-Fiction
  4. BOOK BITES | Rachel Abbott, Clare Clark, Samantha Downing News
  5. Moving memoir examines the complexities of having Verwoerd blood in your veins Non-Fiction

Latest Videos

Jacob and Duduzane Zuma arrive at Pietermaritzburg High Court
Everything you need to know about Google suspending business with Huawei
X