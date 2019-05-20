Joburg launch of Fred Khumalo's 'Talk of the Town' (May 22)

Talk of the Town by award-winning writer Fred Khumalo comprises short stories he wrote over many years.

In this vibrant collection, Khumalo explores identity and belonging through tales of people from other parts of Africa now living in SA, xenophobia, South Africans living abroad, exiled comrades during apartheid, and township life both past and current.

At times hilarious and sometimes gut-wrenching, this is a collection that will move you.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: Wednesday 22 May (6pm for 6.30pm)

Wednesday 22 May (6pm for 6.30pm) Venue: Exclusive Books, Rosebank Mall, 117 Oxford Rd, Rosebank

Exclusive Books, Rosebank Mall, 117 Oxford Rd, Rosebank Guest speaker: Lorraine Sithole

Lorraine Sithole RSVP: events@exclusivebooks.co.za

Article provided by NB Publishers