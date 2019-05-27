Events

Launch of T.C. Farren's 'The Book of Malachi' on May 29

Join T.C. Farren at the Book Lounge as she launches 'The Book of Malachi', a gripping thriller with a speculative twist

27 May 2019 - 11:45
T.C. Farren is launching her second novel in the company of Máire Fisher on May 29.
T.C. Farren is launching her second novel in the company of Máire Fisher on May 29.
Image: Kwela Books

Malachi Dakwaa is mute and utterly disconnected from human beings when he gets an extraordinary job offer. In exchange for six months as warder on a top-secret organ-farming project, Frasier Pharmaceuticals will graft a new tongue for him.

Malachi takes the deal. Far out to sea, he finds himself among warlords and mass murderers of the kind who maimed him and killed his family.

But are the prisoners as evil as Frasier says? And do they deserve their fate?

EVENT DETAILS

  • Date: Wednesday, May 29 (5.30pm for 6pm)
  • Venue: The Book Lounge, 71 Roeland Street, Cape Town
  • Guest speaker: Máire Fisher
  • RSVP: booklounge@gmail.com

Article provided by Kwela Books, an imprint of NB Publishers

MORE

Cape Town launch of Lerato Mogoatlhe's 'Vagabond' on May 28

Join Lerato Mogoatlhe in conversation with Ugandan poet and storyteller Philippa Kabali-Kagwa at the Book Lounge for the launch of 'Vagabond'
Books
2 hours ago

REVIEW | Don Winslow's new novel is more than a mere retelling of a drug war

'The Border' sketches a daunting image of the complicated relationship between drugs, politics and the American nation, writes Sonja van der ...
Books
5 days ago

New book takes a deeper look at conspicuous consumption in Africa

Collection of essays explores consumption habits in various African contexts.
Books
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... News
  2. 'The SABC8': Foeta Krige's account of the story behind the headlines Non-Fiction
  3. Magic, money, sex, politics: the extraordinary life of Khotso Sethuntsa Non-Fiction
  4. Fiction Friday: read a chapter from Masande Ntshanga's genre-bending ... Fiction
  5. "More, please" - Chrizelda Kekana reviews Fred Khumalo's 'Talk of the Town' News

Latest Videos

Shoppers overpower armed robbers in cell phone store
SA's sixth parliament sworn in
X