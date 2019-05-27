Launch of T.C. Farren's 'The Book of Malachi' on May 29
Join T.C. Farren at the Book Lounge as she launches 'The Book of Malachi', a gripping thriller with a speculative twist
27 May 2019 - 11:45
Malachi Dakwaa is mute and utterly disconnected from human beings when he gets an extraordinary job offer. In exchange for six months as warder on a top-secret organ-farming project, Frasier Pharmaceuticals will graft a new tongue for him.
Malachi takes the deal. Far out to sea, he finds himself among warlords and mass murderers of the kind who maimed him and killed his family.
But are the prisoners as evil as Frasier says? And do they deserve their fate?
EVENT DETAILS
- Date: Wednesday, May 29 (5.30pm for 6pm)
- Venue: The Book Lounge, 71 Roeland Street, Cape Town
- Guest speaker: Máire Fisher
- RSVP: booklounge@gmail.com
Article provided by Kwela Books, an imprint of NB Publishers