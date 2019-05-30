Discussion of 'New Daughters of Africa' on June 4

Showcasing the work of more than 200 women writers of African descent, this major international collection celebrates their contributions to literature and international culture.

Twenty-five years ago, Margaret Busby’s groundbreaking anthology Daughters of Africa illuminated the "silent, forgotten, underrated voices of black women" (Washington Post).

Published to international acclaim, it was hailed as "an extraordinary body of achievement … a vital document of lost history" (Sunday Times).

New Daughters of Africa continues that mission for a new generation, bringing together a selection of overlooked artists of the past with fresh and vibrant voices that have emerged from across the globe in the past two decades - from Antigua to Zimbabwe, with numerous South African contributors.

Key figures join popular contemporaries in paying tribute to the heritage that unites them.

Each of the pieces in this remarkable collection demonstrates an uplifting sense of sisterhood, honours the strong links that endure from generation to generation, and addresses the common obstacles women writers of colour face as they negotiate issues of race, gender and class, while confronting vital matters of independence, freedom and oppression.

Custom, tradition, friendships, sisterhood, romance, sexuality, intersectional feminism, the politics of gender, race and identity - all and more are explored in this glorious collection of work from over 200 writers.

New Daughters of Africa spans a wealth of genres - autobiography, memoir, oral history, letters, diaries, short stories, novels, poetry, drama, humour, politics, journalism, essays and speeches - to demonstrate the diversity and remarkable literary achievements of black women.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: Tuesday, June 4 (5pm for 5.30pm)

Tuesday, June 4 (5pm for 5.30pm) Venue: Wits Writing Centre, Wartenweiler Library, Wits University

Wits Writing Centre, Wartenweiler Library, Wits University Guest speakers: Makhosazana Xaba, Phillippa Yaa de Villiers, Jennifer Platt

Makhosazana Xaba, Phillippa Yaa de Villiers, Jennifer Platt RSVP: noks.ntaka@jonathanball.co.za

Article provided by Jonathan Ball Publishers