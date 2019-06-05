Cape Town launch of Fred Khumalo's 'Talk of the Town' on June 11
Slaapstad! Join Fred Khumalo in conversation with Bongani Kona as he launches 'Talk of the Town' on Tuesday, June 11, at the Book Lounge
05 June 2019 - 15:11
Award-winning writer Fred Khumalo's Talk of the Town is an anthology of short stories, composed over a number of years.
In this vibrant collection, Khumalo explores identity and belonging through tales of people from elsewhere in Africa now living in SA, xenophobia, South Africans living abroad, exiled comrades during apartheid, and township life both past and current.
At times hilarious and sometimes gut-wrenching, Talk of the Town is a moving and authentic depiction of SA realities.
EVENT DETAILS:
- Date: Tuesday, June 11 (5.30pm for 6pm)
- Venue: The Book Lounge, 71 Roeland Street, Cape Town
- Guest speaker: Bongani Kona
- RSVP: booklounge@gmail.com
Article provided by Kwela, an imprint of NB Publishers