Cape Town launch of Fred Khumalo's 'Talk of the Town' on June 11

Award-winning writer Fred Khumalo's Talk of the Town is an anthology of short stories, composed over a number of years.

In this vibrant collection, Khumalo explores identity and belonging through tales of people from elsewhere in Africa now living in SA, xenophobia, South Africans living abroad, exiled comrades during apartheid, and township life both past and current.

At times hilarious and sometimes gut-wrenching, Talk of the Town is a moving and authentic depiction of SA realities.

Article provided by Kwela, an imprint of NB Publishers