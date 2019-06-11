Launch: 'Managing Security Information' by Doraval Govender (June 14)

Managing Security Information fills a gap in the market by offering a guide for both practitioners and students of security information management.

It is useful in bringing information management practices and the literature resources together in one book, providing a holistic account of security information management and offering a model that security practitioners can use in their day-to-day activities.

This book has wide appeal and usefulness to those engaged in the security industry. It includes security practitioners from the private security industry; police officers of both the South African Police Service (Saps) and metro police units; municipalities; officials of government departments with responsibility for in-house security; risk managers responsible for managing security risks in private and government organisations; and academics teaching this subject or supervising masters and doctoral students within this discipline.

In this book, the fruit of his long career in practising and teaching in this context, Doraval Govender offers a hands-on approach for managing security information.

Article provided by UNISA Press