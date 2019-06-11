Events

Launch: 'Managing Security Information' by Doraval Govender (June 14)

Join the author for an early-bird launch of a comprehensive new book for security practitioners

UNISA Press Publisher
11 June 2019 - 14:03
In this book Doraval Govender offers a hands-on approach for managing security information.
In this book Doraval Govender offers a hands-on approach for managing security information.
Image: Unisa Press

Managing Security Information fills a gap in the market by offering a guide for both practitioners and students of security information management.

It is useful in bringing information management practices and the literature resources together in one book, providing a holistic account of security information management and offering a model that security practitioners can use in their day-to-day activities.

This book has wide appeal and usefulness to those engaged in the security industry. It includes security practitioners from the private security industry; police officers of both the South African Police Service (Saps) and metro police units; municipalities; officials of government departments with responsibility for in-house security; risk managers responsible for managing security risks in private and government organisations; and academics teaching this subject or supervising masters and doctoral students within this discipline.

In this book, the fruit of his long career in practising and teaching in this context, Doraval Govender offers a hands-on approach for managing security information.

EVENT DETAILS

Article provided by UNISA Press

Most read

  1. Robert Sobukwe's prison letters published Non-Fiction
  2. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... News
  3. A story of brutality at its worst and family at its best News
  4. Read an extract from Yusuf Daniels' 'Living Coloured'. Awê. Non-Fiction
  5. Hold the dates! Open Book Festival announces first group of authors News

Latest Videos

WATCH: Red robot horror as car smashes into motorbike
Young PE girl dances her way to internet stardom
X