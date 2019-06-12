Cape Town launch of 'A Book of Bones' on June 14
Join the acclaimed Gothic noir author for a discussion on 'A Book of Bones' - his latest dark and twisted instalment in the Charlie Parker series.
Parker fears no evil. But evil fears him …
He is our best hope.
He is our last hope.
On a lonely moor in the northeast of England, the body of a young woman is discovered near the site of a vanished church. In the south, a girl lies buried beneath a Saxon mound. To the southeast, the ruins of a priory hide a human skull.
Each is a sacrifice, a summons.
And something in the shadows has heard the call.
But another is coming: Parker the hunter, the avenger. Parker's mission takes him from Maine to the deserts of the Mexican border; from the canals of Amsterdam to the streets of London - he will track those who would cast this world into darkness.
- Date: Friday June 14 (5:30pm for 6pm)
- Venue: The Book Lounge, 71 Roeland Street, Cape Town
- Guest speaker: Marianne Merten
- RSVP: booklounge@gmail.com
