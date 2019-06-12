Events

Cape Town launch of 'A Book of Bones' on June 14

Join the acclaimed Gothic noir author for a discussion on 'A Book of Bones' - his latest dark and twisted instalment in the Charlie Parker series.

12 June 2019 - 12:20
Daily Maverick's Marianne Merten will be in conversation with the lauded Irish scribe at the Cape Town launch of 'A Book of Bones'.
Daily Maverick's Marianne Merten will be in conversation with the lauded Irish scribe at the Cape Town launch of 'A Book of Bones'.
Image: Jonathan Ball Publishers

Parker fears no evil. But evil fears him …

He is our best hope.

He is our last hope.

On a lonely moor in the northeast of England, the body of a young woman is discovered near the site of a vanished church. In the south, a girl lies buried beneath a Saxon mound. To the southeast, the ruins of a priory hide a human skull.

Each is a sacrifice, a summons.

And something in the shadows has heard the call.

But another is coming: Parker the hunter, the avenger. Parker's mission takes him from Maine to the deserts of the Mexican border; from the canals of Amsterdam to the streets of London - he will track those who would cast this world into darkness.

EVENT DETAILS

Article provided by Jonathan Ball Publishers 

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... News
  2. Pan Macmillan is calling on writers to submit their work - for one week only News
  3. 19-year-old Saskia Bailey's memoir embraces the millennial experience in all ... Non-Fiction
  4. A story of brutality at its worst and family at its best News
  5. Robert Sobukwe's prison letters published Non-Fiction

Latest Videos

Police raid Hillbrow buildings
Kidnapped baby Mpumelelo receives a warm welcome home
X