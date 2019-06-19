Joburg launch of 'Risk & Riches' by TJ Strydom on June 20

Once the owner of a diamond mine, a wine farm and the most expensive house in Cape Town. Former chair of SA's largest retailer and director of the Reserve Bank. Once the richest man in the country.

As a young man, Christo Wiese cut his teeth at Pep Stores. Over the years he built a mighty business empire, which included Shoprite and a number of other enterprises. His recipe for success: an endless love for cutting deals, a fearless appetite for risk and a keen eye for a bargain.

This man of great charm has never been afraid of sailing close to the wind. Over the course of 50 years these calculated risks paid off, making him one of the most successful businessmen of his generation – until he encountered the furniture group Steinhoff, and things went awry.

Business journalist and writer TJ Strydom tells the story of one of SA's best-known business giants in a fresh, engaging way.

Article provided by NB Publishers